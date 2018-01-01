NO MINIMUM ORDER - FREE UK SHIPPING - CUSTOM MERCHANDISE

Make your new hotshot feel part of the family from Day One

NO MINIMUM ORDER - BRANDED EMPLOYEE WELCOME PACKS

PICK YOUR PACK

😎 Custom Merch

All you have to do is upload your logo and we will handle the rest. Premium quality printing, high grade materials - what your logo deserves. 

Order now

📦 No minimum orders

Make your newbies feel welcome without breaking the bank! We don’t make you buy in bulk. No drama, none of our packs have minimum orders.

pick your pack

❤️ Hand packaged with love

With each box hand packed, we guarantee you will want to be around when your new hot shot opens their pack.

Get started

Interested in our story?

Read about the idea